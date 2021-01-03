Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Olivia Jade's YouTube return in the works?

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Olivia Jade may be returning to YouTube upon a fan's request.

The 21-year-old teased the news on TikTok saying that she had a vlog in mind.

“Like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye ily [sic],” she captioned a video.

A fan then replied and said, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!!"

"Thank you so much for the sweet comment. I just want to say, first of all, comments like this actually make my day. I’m just really grateful," Olivia said. 

"And also, okay, I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!"

The news comes a day after her mother Lori Loughlin’s prison release due to the college admissions scandal. 

