Hollywood
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B does not let her daughter Kulture listen to song 'WAP'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

American rapper Cardi B likes to keep it child friendly when it comes to what songs her daughter Kulture can listen to.

In a hilarious moment caught in an Instagram live video during New Year’s Eve, she was giving an impromptu performance of her explicit song WAP, in collaboration Megan Thee Stallion, when something unexpected happened.

While Cardi was going full on in the performance, her two-year-old daughter Kulture could be seen entering the room, causing the rapper to panic and abruptly stop the song as well as herself from belting out the lyrics.

Take a look:



