Hollywood
Monday Jan 04 2021
Johnny Depp looking to work with smaller studios to rehabilitate lost reputation

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp may be looking to work with smaller studios in a bid to rehabilitate his lost reputation.

According to Daniel Richtman, there is real danger that Depp’s career could be nose-diving since losing his libel case against The Sun which saw him removed from many multi-million projects including Pirates of the Caribbean as well as Fantastic Beasts.

Depp, 57, who plans to appeal the London libel judgment, wrote that his "life and career will not be defined by this moment", however, it suggests otherwise. 

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued the publishers of the newspaper after it said he had been violent toward former wife Amber Heard, 34. 

The newspaper also questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The three-week libel trial in July heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about a tempestuous marriage marked by violence on both sides and of heavy drinking by Depp. The judge ruled against Depp.

Rowling had come under fire in 2017 for casting Depp in the first Fantastic Beasts movie after initial details of his 2016 divorce from Heard were made public.

Rowling said at the time that the circumstances of the divorce were a private matter. Warner Bros. also said in 2017 that it supported to decision to keep Depp. 


