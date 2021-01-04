Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Alexander Ludwig has tied the knot with his girlfriend Lauren Dear. The "Vikings" star made the announcement via an Instagram post where he posted a couple of pictures with his wife.

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the historical series", re-shared his picture to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Huge congrats!!"

Ludwig portrayed Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha, in "Vikings".

Here's what Alexander wrote on Instagram:

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning. (sic)"

