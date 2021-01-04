Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Vikings: Lagertha reacts to on-screen son's wedding announcement

Monday Jan 04, 2021

 Alexander Ludwig has tied the knot with his girlfriend Lauren Dear. The "Vikings" star made the announcement via an Instagram post where he posted a couple of pictures with his wife.

Taking to Instagram Katheryn Winnick, who played the role of Lagertha in the historical series", re-shared his picture to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Huge congrats!!"

Ludwig portrayed  Bjorn Ironside, a son of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha, in "Vikings".

Here's what Alexander wrote on Instagram:

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife. Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning. (sic)"

