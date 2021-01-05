Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne looks confidant as she steps out sans parents

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sweet daughter Vivienne looked stunning as she stepped out sans parents for a coffee run.

12-year-old Vivienne was looking gorgeous as she appeared in white sweater & black shorts without her parents.

She was spotted picking up a cold drink from Starbucks with her bodyguard in Los Angeles, looking confidant and protective.

She was looking stunning in chic outfit, rocking a white sweater, black shorts and black sneakers. She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others from the virus.

Fans of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were quick to respond, admiring that she’s growing up. She pulled her tresses back into a ponytail. Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still involved in court proceedings over custody of their six children. They share Shiloh, 14, Knox, 12, Pax, 17, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19. 

