Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Prince Harry's mental health documentary with Oprah Winfrey to release in 2021

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Prince Harry's documentary with Oprah Winfrey was delayed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak 

Prince Harry's documentary on mental health with Oprah Winfrey will finally see the light of day this year.

Previously, the short film was delayed twice due to the coronavirus outbreak and Harry's departure as a senior member of the royal family delayed production, has made pushed it further ahead.

Now, the show is expected to drop "later in 2021."

Earlier, while announcing the joint venture with Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement which read, "We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020.

"The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform," it was further said.



