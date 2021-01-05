Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Kate Middleton had no plans of becoming the future Queen of England before royal wedding

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Kate Middleton had never dreamt of having a fancy royal life as a common citizen of the United Kingdom. 

According to a close friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, all Kate wanted was to have a large family with no royal duty.

“All Catherine ever wanted was a husband, a house in the country, loads of kids, a dog and a kitchen with an Aga," Kate's old pal revealed.

"Becoming a member of the royal family, thrust into the limelight, is the last thing she would have wanted.

“But she fell in love with William, who just happened to be heir to the throne. She married William despite his position, not because of it," they added.

About Kate's sister Pippa having different aspirations than her, the friend said, “Whereas Catherine’s younger sister Pippa was always expected to be a hot-shot lawyer or work in the City — having the ambition and drive of her mother — Catherine was much more like her father.

"She wanted a happy, domestic setting — looking after everyone.”

