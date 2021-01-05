Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

'He took it out on me - he was jealous,' Princess Diana revealed about her equation with Prince Charles 

Prince Charles resented Princess Diana because of how famous she got amongst the people in a very brief amount of time.

The Princess of Wales became the public 's favourite royal, something which did not sit well with Charles.

Sharing her thoughts about the same, Princess Diana said in a Channel 5 documentary titled Diana: In Her Own Words, "Everybody always said, when we were in the car, 'Oh, we're on the wrong side. We want to see her, we don't want to see him'.

"And that's all we could hear as we went down these crowds. And, obviously, he wasn't used to that; nor was I.

"He took it out on me - he was jealous. I understood the jealousy, but I couldn't explain that I didn't ask for it," she further revealed.

In 1994, Charles shed light on his thoughts about his divorce from Diana, "It is a deeply regrettable thing to happen. But it does happen, and unfortunately in this case it has happened - it's the last possible thing that I ever wanted to happen," he said,

