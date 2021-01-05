Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is hailed as a beauty queen in Hollywood with her age-defying skin that keeps her young. 

The Hustlers actor finally spilled secrets to her flawless skin with a new video that shows her practicing her skincare routine after taking off her makeup.

Sharing a video on Instagram, JLo wrote: "We're fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday's #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now.”

"It's been years in the making and it's finally here. We’ve spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations...all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!!” she said.

“I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you're going to love it. We're JUST GETTING STARTED!!!!” she added.

In the video, Lopez removes her makeup with That Hit Single Gel Cleanser that "leaves you with a little bit of a glow when you're done.”

She then proceeds to use That J.Lo Glow serum, explaining: "I sent this formula back maybe 20 times to make sure it had a tightening and an instant glow effect.”

"I have more glow [with] bare skin than I did when I had the makeup on. And this is my mission with JLO Beauty...to make you feel beautiful in your own skin,” she added.

“When it's just you, not when you have to put on fillers and filters and all this stuff that we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful,” she said. 


