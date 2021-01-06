Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Meghan Markle has been vocal about her attempts to be a better person in her articles every now and then.

Talking about one particular habit, Meghan once wrote in a New Year's article in 2016 for her blog The Tig, "The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day.

"It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

In the same piece, Meghan said she has decided to leave everything to fate and not have a plan for once.

The same year, Meghan met Prince Harry on a blind date and the two instantly hit off.

They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in May 2019. The following year they welcomed their son Archie.

