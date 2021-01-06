Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Insider spills how sparks between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde flew on movie set

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde close friendship blossomed quickly into a romantic relationship on movie set

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance buzz has riled up much of the showbiz world.

According to sources, the two have been seeing each other 'for weeks' now.

Meanwhile, a PEOPLE insider revealed that the Harry and Olivia's close friendship blossomed quickly into a romantic relationship on the sets of a movie.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," the source said. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

The duo was seen holding hands while attending a friend's wedding together over the weekend.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," the source said. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy."

More From Hollywood:

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming
Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most

Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital
Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands

Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands
Demi Lovato working on new album, manager Scooter Braun confirms

Demi Lovato working on new album, manager Scooter Braun confirms
Heritage controversy 'deeply affected' Hilaria Baldwin, husband Alec Baldwin

Heritage controversy 'deeply affected' Hilaria Baldwin, husband Alec Baldwin
Black Eyed Peas singer Kim Hill speaks out on will.i.am's 'non-Black' claim

Black Eyed Peas singer Kim Hill speaks out on will.i.am's 'non-Black' claim
Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister as he dismisses fake news

Justin Bieber says he has no desire to become a Hillsong Church minister as he dismisses fake news
Dua Lipa opens up about dating Anwar Hadid amid intense media scrutiny

Dua Lipa opens up about dating Anwar Hadid amid intense media scrutiny
Vanessa Kirby wants to remain silent on Shia LaBeouf's assualt allegations

Vanessa Kirby wants to remain silent on Shia LaBeouf's assualt allegations
Baby on-board for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary

Baby on-board for Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary

Latest

view all