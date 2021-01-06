Can't connect right now! retry
Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most

Gwyneth Paltrow said she is glad Moses has been keeping himself occupied with snowboarding

Gwyneth Paltrow came forth revealing how her kids adjusted to the extensive and challenging lockdown period.

The actress, while revealing that quarantine has been the hardest for her 14-year-old son Moses, said, "My son would have started high school in September,” the Goop creator explained to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday.

“I think it’s hard socially. … I think it’s very hard to be 14 and … it’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed," she added.

The Oscar-winning actress said she is glad Moses has been keeping himself occupied with snowboarding.

“He can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that,” she explained. “I’ve been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they’ve been.”

Meanwhile Paltrow's daughter, Apple, adjusted to the new normal quite easily because “she kind of knows who she is and she’s got her friends," the mother of two shared.

