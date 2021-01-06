Kate Middleton routs Meghan Markle, becomes UK’s most popular royal

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly one of the most admired members of the British royal family.



And while the Duchess of Cambridge is often getting compared to Meghan Markle, her popularity and public’s admiration for her exceeds that of the Duchess of Sussex.

A new poll has proven just that, once again, as Kate and Princess Victoria of Sweden were named two of the most loved royals in the world.

German magazine Frau Im Spiegel’s Kantar-Emnid survey found that Princess Victoria was the most popular royal with 18 percent of the votes while Kate inched behind her with 16 percent.

On number three was Queen Máxima of the Netherlands with 14 percent of the votes.

Meghan, on the other hand, was far down below the list with only eight percent of the vote.