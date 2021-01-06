Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

It looks like power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t looking to end things just yet and in fact are reportedly going through marriage counseling in a bid to making their relationship work.

A source dished out the details to E! News revealing that while there is a prospect for divorce, they are attempting to "trying to work through things" before deciding to end their marriage.

"Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work," the source said. 

However, a second source told NBC News that the reality TV star and the musician are dealing with "regular relationship issues".

Amid divorce speculations, it was also rumoured that their $40million  Calabasas home was the reason things ended.

According to reports, the two paid $40million for the house and then dropped another whopping $20 million for the renovations.

A source told Page Six: "Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home."

"She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it," the insider continued.

"This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious," they added. 

