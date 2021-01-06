Can't connect right now! retry
Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is still reeling from the loss of her dear father.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a sweet picture of herself with her sister Aiman Khan as well as their late father smiling joyously.

The actress penned some emotional words for her father, vowing to meet him again.

It is key to note that she turned off the comments on the Instagram post, an indication that she is still grieving.

Her brother-in-law Muneeb Butt took to his Instagram story on December 31st, 2020 to share the tragic news about his father-in-law's demise.

"Aiman Minaal's father has passed away! Innallilahi Wainna Ilaaehi Rajionn. Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will update soon [sic]," said the actor.

