Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday released a new teaser trailer along with the release date for his musical film Downfalls High.

According to a report, the "first of its kind musical experience" is soundtracked by Kelly's highly-acclaimed 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and will be narrated by MGK and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After dropping the trailer on YouTube, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to share a poster on his stories.

The musician also tagged some cast members on the video and photo sharing app.

The film, which will also feature Maggie Lindemann, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Iann Dior, Chase Hudson, and Sydney Sweeney was directed by MGK and Mod Sun and is now set for release on January 15.


More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef
Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’
Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father
Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list

Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list
BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery
Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed

Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed
JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

Latest

view all