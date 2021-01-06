Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

American rapper Dr. Dre’s residence was reportedly subjected to a burglary attempt while he was being treated for a brain aneurysm in intensive care.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised after he suffered a bleeding in the brain on Monday.

According to ABC7, the famed rapper’s Brentwood residence was targeted on Tuesday as security were able to encounter the burglars before police came in.

According to the report, police officers chased an SUV vehicle and took four people in custody.

It was found that the vehicle was full of burglary tools but nothing is believed to be stolen from Dr. Dre’s home. 

More From Hollywood:

Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch

Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch
Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views

Shakira's opens 2021 with a bang as song 'Girl Like Me' crosses 150m views
Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian ‘truly loves’ Kanye West, says Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West undergo marriage counseling amid divorce rumours
Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection from coronavirus tests at work

Hilary Duff reveals she got eye infection from coronavirus tests at work
Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalized

Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalized
Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming
Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most

Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses struggled during lockdown the most
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West marriage over as she gears up to file for divorce

Insider spills how sparks between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde flew on movie set

Insider spills how sparks between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde flew on movie set
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son tests Covid-19 positive, being treated at hospital
Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands

Brad Pitt begins 2021 with a sunny vacation to Turks and Caicos Islands

Latest

view all