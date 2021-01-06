Dr. Dre's residence targeted by burglars while being treated in hospital

American rapper Dr. Dre’s residence was reportedly subjected to a burglary attempt while he was being treated for a brain aneurysm in intensive care.

The 55-year-old was hospitalised after he suffered a bleeding in the brain on Monday.

According to ABC7, the famed rapper’s Brentwood residence was targeted on Tuesday as security were able to encounter the burglars before police came in.

According to the report, police officers chased an SUV vehicle and took four people in custody.

It was found that the vehicle was full of burglary tools but nothing is believed to be stolen from Dr. Dre’s home.