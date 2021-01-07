Can't connect right now! retry
Kylie Jenner fan thinks Kim Kardashian is getting back with ex-husband Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and  Kanye West are reportedly decided to separate their ways after seven years of marriage.

A media outlet, citing sources, reported that 'divorce is imminent' for Kardashian and West, adding that 'they are keeping it low-key but they are done.'

Kylie Jenner's fans also kept her up with sister Kim Kardashian’s divorce developments.

On Tuesday, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner shared a series of sultry Instagram photos. The beauty mogul captioned the post: 'mommy goose.'

Which garnered massive likes from fans, while some were pressing the makeup mogul about the Kim-Kanye split.

One follower went on to joke: "Is Kim getting back with Kris Humphries," referencing Kardashian’s short-lived marriage to the basketball player.

According to new report, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kris Humphries seen on vacation with model Neyleen Ashley amid Kanye West drama.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's fans also noticed that she has not been seen wearing her wedding band or her engagement ring in recent pictures.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stay away from each other as the rapper spends most of time at his Wyoming ranch while the reality star elsewhere with her family.

Kris Humphries married to Kardashian nearly 10 years ago. After two months of marriage the reality star filed for divorce. It took nearly two years for their divorce to be legally finalized. 

