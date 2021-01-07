Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry do not regret leaving royal duty: 'They took a leap of faith'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not regret leaving the royal family for an independent life at all.

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, "Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life."

As per historian Robert Lacey, Harry, despite being treated as 'the heir spare' for many reasons "finally found a solution, which is essentially to get out and start a new life. To stay in the royal system is to go along with subservience to those more senior than you. He has asserted his own identity."

The insider added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex always craved for financial independence, "It was always their dream to be financially independent and pay their own way.

"The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation. Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and [19-month-old son] Archie with him was all he could have asked for."

