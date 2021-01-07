Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry encountered a number of bumps on the road during their transition from a royal life to a non-royal one, away from the UK, all the way in California.

Despite that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still quite content with their decision and certainly do not regret the leap of faith they took about their new life.

A source spilled the beans to People magazine, claiming they are still sticking to their decision of leaving behind the royal family and moving to the US.

"Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don’t regret their move to the US. They love that they are able to focus on projects and causes that are important to them,” said the insider.

Another source revealed that the pair took a leap of faith with their Megxit decision.

"Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life," said the grapevine.