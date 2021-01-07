Katy Perry touches on the growing need for ‘resilience’ in all 'levels of life'

Can't connect right now! retry
American singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently opened up about the secret to ‘resilience’ and even shed light on its importance within all “levels of life.”

The star shed light on it all during a behind the scenes look into her new Coco-Cola add campaign.

In it Perry could be heard saying, "To get through the levels of life, you have to be resilient. I think sometimes when you say that, 'You are resilient', when you verbalise it, when you give it energy, is when you actually become resilient."

Check it out below:


