Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report

Insiders claim Kim Kardashian has been prioritizing a settlement deal with Kanye West and is seeking extreme reimbursement alongside through high-powered attorney Laura Wasser.

A source close to the couple recently spoke to US Weekly regarding the current state of Kim and Kanye’s divorce and was quoted saying, “Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

Currently, the only thing on the couple’s mind is their children and a full custody agreement. According to The Sun, the duo “won’t be backing down”.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids. Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case

Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Woman breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home in his absence

Woman breaks into Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home in his absence
Katy Perry touches on the growing need for ‘resilience’ at all 'levels of life'

Katy Perry touches on the growing need for ‘resilience’ at all 'levels of life'
Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles seen hiking after sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde
Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision to bid her former self ‘goodnight’ each time
Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report
Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

Latest

view all