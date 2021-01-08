Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier in 2020, do not regret their decision to move to US, according to report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell decision to lead a financially independent life provoked anger within royal circles, particularly as the couple made the announcement before informing the Queen.

Their unexpected announcement reportedly upset the Queen. Prince Charles also got angry at his son for not handling the split in the peaceful manners.

A media outlet, citing a source, reported that the Queen did her best to ease tensions by having a one-on-one lunch with her grandson, where she made clear she would always be there for Harry.

In the crucial meeting, the Queen reportedly confessed to Prince Harry that "she'd support him whatever", despite his brutal snub that sparked outrage in Buckingham Palace during the tense Megxit negotiations.

According to a royal biographer, 'the Queen was still one of the most important women in Harry's life'

But, some sources close to the couple, told a media outlet that they had changed Royal Family history forever as they "took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life".

Despite all the odds and reported rifts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly don’t regret their move to the US, as they previously revealed that they 'are loving life' in their new Montecito mansion.