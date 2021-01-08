Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
Jessie Cave’s newborn son, who was hospitalized for coronavirus, is back home now, the actress has disclosed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Cave shared photos several taken from the hospital, including a snap of herself holding the 11-week-old.

Jessie wrote, “Baby is home now.”

She also thanked her fans for prayers, saying “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody. amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster #nhsheroes.”

Earlier, the actress had disclosed that her newborn baby was diagnosed with coronavirus and being treated at hospital.

Jessie had revealed, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.”

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she said and added, “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.”

