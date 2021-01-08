Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

American rapper Dr. Dre has agreed to pay a whopping $2million to his estranged wife Nicole Young as their multi-million dollar divorce battle continues.

According to court documents obtained by People, it confirms that a "stipulation has been reached between the parties".

The staggering amount is paid so that it will cover her living expenses till April.

"Spousal Support filed by Nicole Young is continued to April 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m," the documents stated.

The news comes just days after the rapper was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

He even took to Instagram to share a health update with fans and wrote, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

It was made public in June that the couple were calling it quits after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

