Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

Taylor Swift's friendship with Karlie Kloss still remains up in the air

Taylor Swift has clalrified rumours about her songs from new album Evermore being based on her mysterious friendship with supermodel Karlie Kloss.



As per theories, the songstress's two songs It's Time to Go and Right Where You Left Me are about her friendship with Kloss.

Debunking the claims, Swift clarified in an Instagram post, "The evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks 'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go' is now available!"

"The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time. 'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?" she added.

Meanwhile, Swift's friendship with Kloss still remains up in the air with no one knowing what actually happened between the two.