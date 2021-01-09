Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift clears the air about 'Evermore' songs dissing Karlie Kloss

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Taylor Swift's friendship with Karlie Kloss still remains up in the air

Taylor Swift has clalrified rumours about her songs from new album Evermore being based on her mysterious friendship with supermodel Karlie Kloss.

As per theories, the songstress's two songs It's Time to Go and Right Where You Left Me are about her friendship with Kloss.

Debunking the claims, Swift clarified in an Instagram post, "The evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks 'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go' is now available!"

"The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time. 'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?" she added.

Meanwhile, Swift's friendship with Kloss still remains up in the air with no one knowing what actually happened between the two.

More From Hollywood:

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis feels Olivia Wilde has 'broken his heart' by dating Harry Styles

'Kim Kardashian decided to divorce Kanye West on Kris Jenner's advice'

'Kim Kardashian decided to divorce Kanye West on Kris Jenner's advice'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pocketed $7m from divorce instead of donating
Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

Lil Nas X reveals he has plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues

Dr. Dre agrees to pay $2million to estranged wife as divorce battle continues
Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog

Miley Cyrus dedicates her tribute track ‘Mary Jane 5EVR’ to her beloved pet dog
Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Pop singer Pink, husband Carey Hart celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave says her newborn son is back home after Covid diagnosis
Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?

Are those Jeffree Star, Kanye West romance rumours true?
Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian's dating rumours debunked amid Kanye West divorce
Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag

Check out DJ Khaled's $26,000 colour changing bag
James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

James Corden decides to take a stroll in LA barefoot

Latest

view all