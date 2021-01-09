Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Princess Diana’s ex-boyfriend Hasnat Khan has addressed his relationship with the late royal after years and lambasted BBC's notorious journalist, Martin Bashir.  

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Pakistan-born heart surgeon said he had met Bashir with the late Princess of Wales and had found their interaction to be quite uncomfortable.

“Almost from the word go he started asking me the most direct personal questions about Diana and our relationship. Why didn’t we get married, when were we going to get married? That kind of thing. It was intimate stuff,” he said in an interview given to the paper this week.

“He seemed to be saying that their success as a Muslim and a western woman could be a role model for us. I started off being embarrassed — Diana and I had not known each other long and we had never discussed marriage. But then I got angry. It was impertinent of this man I didn’t know to speak like this to us,” Khan said.

“I looked in vain at Diana thinking she’d say something but she didn’t. I wanted to tell him to shut up, that it was none of his business but felt I couldn’t. I didn’t say anything. Instead I got up and said I had to go back to work and walked out,” he went on to say.

He said that he later informed Diana during their call that he “didn’t like him, didn’t trust him and that she should have nothing more to do with him.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report

Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report
Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was the one who wanted the royal exit, not Meghan Markle

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney

‘Trump family is in the dustbin of history,’ says George Clooney
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash
Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

Meghan Markle’s dad is thrilled about Samantha Markle’s explosive new memoir

Meghan Markle’s dad is thrilled about Samantha Markle’s explosive new memoir
Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Did 'The Simpsons' predict the Capitol Hill riots in 1996?

Did 'The Simpsons' predict the Capitol Hill riots in 1996?

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good
Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role

Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role
Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on

Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on
Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach

Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach

Latest

view all