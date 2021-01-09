Princess Diana’s ex Hasnat Khan breaks silence about her links with Martin Bashir

Princess Diana’s ex-boyfriend Hasnat Khan has addressed his relationship with the late royal after years and lambasted BBC's notorious journalist, Martin Bashir.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Pakistan-born heart surgeon said he had met Bashir with the late Princess of Wales and had found their interaction to be quite uncomfortable.

“Almost from the word go he started asking me the most direct personal questions about Diana and our relationship. Why didn’t we get married, when were we going to get married? That kind of thing. It was intimate stuff,” he said in an interview given to the paper this week.

“He seemed to be saying that their success as a Muslim and a western woman could be a role model for us. I started off being embarrassed — Diana and I had not known each other long and we had never discussed marriage. But then I got angry. It was impertinent of this man I didn’t know to speak like this to us,” Khan said.

“I looked in vain at Diana thinking she’d say something but she didn’t. I wanted to tell him to shut up, that it was none of his business but felt I couldn’t. I didn’t say anything. Instead I got up and said I had to go back to work and walked out,” he went on to say.

He said that he later informed Diana during their call that he “didn’t like him, didn’t trust him and that she should have nothing more to do with him.”