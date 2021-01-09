Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez unveils new ‘Rare Beauty’ release

Selena Gomez recently branched out and released a brand new collection for her Rare Beauty brand.

The Grammy award winning singer announced the news over on Instagram, with a video post featuring all the newly released products as well as a diverse collection of women rocking their new look.

Gomez wrote, “I’m excited to share my NEW @RareBeauty Stay Vulnerable Collection with you! Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow, Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, 5 shades for effortless matching for eyes, cheeks, and lips.”

Check it out below:


