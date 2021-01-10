Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Liam Payne breaks silence on featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

British singer Liam Payne has expressed his regret about featuring the character of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in a past One Direction music video. 

One of the band’s most viewed music videos of the track, Best Song Ever, featured band member Niall Horan essaying the character of the convicted rapist and producer.

Speaking about the 2013-released song, Payne admitted that he regrets adding the character of Weinstein.

During his Instagram Live with the director of the video, Ben Winston, it was confirmed that the character was indeed of the fallen Hollywood bigshot.

Winston said: “We couldn’t make that video these days. We based a character on Harvey Weinstein. Listen, he was just a famous guy.”

“I know, I often think about that. Jesus Christ,” added Payne.

For the unversed, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a number of sex crimes last year in February. He is currently serving his 23-year jail sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York. 


