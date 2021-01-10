Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their strained ties post-Megxit

Prince William and Prince Harry had been at loggerheads since the past year.



However, it looks like the two are finally ready to put their differences aside and reconcile, almost a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a gigantic rift by stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the royal rift between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

“There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa,” she said.

“It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually,” she added.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms,” she went on to say.

“When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn’t even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation,” she said.

“Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays. But there is an ocean between them, there is a time difference and as Harry [has] said… they are two brothers on different paths.”

“The much-awaited statue tribute to Princess Diana will be unveiled in Kensington Palace gardens on what would have been her 60th birthday.”

“And it is Harry’s intention, and Meghan’s also, to be here in the U.K. for that opening. It may possibly be the first time we see the brothers together, but I think that we will probably see them together in the spring around the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday celebrations. COVID travel plans permitting,” she added.