19-month-old Archie the reason behind Meghan and Harry's royal exit?

Meghan and Harry bid farewell to Britain to protect Archie from the constant media attention

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's young son, Archie, was the primary reason they left their royal life of luxuries behind and moved to the US for good.

The bombshell decision came so as to protect Archie and keep him away from the unforgiving spotlight.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Meghan and Harry bid farewell to Britain to protect Archie from the constant media glare.

"A big reason for wanting to leave Britain, I think certainly for Prince Harry, was wanting to shelter and protect Archie," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

"He [Harry] didn't want Archie growing up in the glare of the spotlight as he did when he was a little boy. In California, they have freedom, they have space. I know that they want Archie surrounded by nature," she added.