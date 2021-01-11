Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally returning to UK for the first time since Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be reportedly flying back home to the UK for the first time since they parted ways with the British royal family.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be expected to join the royals back home to attend the Trooping of the Colour which is the annual parade held on Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday on June 12 in London.

As per a source cited by the Sunday Times, “The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time.”

“But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen,” added the source.

The Queen’s annual birthday parade this year will mark the first-ever national celebration in the UK since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan were last seen in the UK during their final engagement at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9, after announcing they were exiting the royal family.