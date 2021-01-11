Meghan Markle took down fake Instagram to ‘protect her mental health’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed all possibility of them ever returning to social media due to the abuse rampant on the platforms.

And following that announcement, many royal fans have unearthed a similar decision that was made by the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 when she married Prince Harry and deactivated her social media pages.

The move ended up making the former actor feel “isolated and alone” after which it was reported that she had created a fake profile.

Back then, it was claimed that Meghan was not aiming to return to social media platforms entirely but had actually just created a fake profile to stay in touch with old friends.

After word got out about the supposed fake account, “some really vile stuff” was written about her, as per the source cited by Express. Owing to that, the insider said she “saw the headlines that were written about her” and decided to take down the account.

"It really got to her and, in the end, she had to shut down that account just before Christmas, too, to protect her mental health. She felt very isolated and alone,” said the source.