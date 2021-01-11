Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle took down fake Instagram to ‘protect her mental health’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed all possibility of them ever returning to social media due to the abuse rampant on the platforms.

And following that announcement, many royal fans have unearthed a similar decision that was made by the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 when she married Prince Harry and deactivated her social media pages.

The move ended up making the former actor feel “isolated and alone” after which it was reported that she had created a fake profile.

Back then, it was claimed that Meghan was not aiming to return to social media platforms entirely but had actually just created a fake profile to stay in touch with old friends.

After word got out about the supposed fake account, “some really vile stuff” was written about her, as per the source cited by Express. Owing to that, the insider said she “saw the headlines that were written about her” and decided to take down the account.

"It really got to her and, in the end, she had to shut down that account just before Christmas, too, to protect her mental health. She felt very isolated and alone,” said the source.

More From Entertainment:

Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case

Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case
Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa
Prince William, Kate gearing up for awkward reunion with Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate gearing up for awkward reunion with Harry, Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra reveals how many kids she wants with Nick Jonas: ‘A cricket team!’

Priyanka Chopra reveals how many kids she wants with Nick Jonas: ‘A cricket team!’

Brad Pitt going through an arduous fitness routine to play a hitman in his next film

Brad Pitt going through an arduous fitness routine to play a hitman in his next film

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally returning to UK for the first time since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally returning to UK for the first time since Megxit
Meghan Markle abandons plans of attaining UK citizenship

Meghan Markle abandons plans of attaining UK citizenship

'Kurulus: Osman' star looks dashing in latest photo

'Kurulus: Osman' star looks dashing in latest photo
Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report

Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report
Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell

Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell
Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions

Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions
Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Latest

view all