Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Virat Kohli made the announcement that he and Anushka Sharma were finally parents to a baby girl

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl.

Turning to his Instagram, Kohli made the announcement that he and his wife are finally parents to a baby girl.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon,” he said.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.