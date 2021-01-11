Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine

Priyanka Chopra serves fashion inspiration in latest photoshoot for 'Style' magazine

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest photoshoot for Style magazine.



The global icon posted a bunch of stunning snaps on Sunday, wherein she can be seen channeling her inner diva during the ravishing shoot.



In the first snap, Pee Cee wears a brown cardigan with pink embellished statement shoulders over the top.

In the second picture, she chooses to rock a classic patterned green, white and black number.

"Sunday," Priyanka captioned the images.

Check them out here

On the work front, Pee Cee just wrapped up the shooting of Text For You with Celine Dion, Sam Heughen and other eminent stars.



Commemorating the wrap-up, the actress wrote, "That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."







