Monday Jan 11 2021
Vogue Magazine criticised for 'badly done' cover of Kamala Harris

Vogue Magazine has been embroiled in controversy after it tweeted "whitewashed" photos of its February cover star Kamala Harris.

In the tweet, the publication posted two contrasting photos of the US vice-president-elect, one of which, a full-length shot with a glossy, pink drape, drew criticism.

According to users, the cover seems like a half-hearted attempt at portraying America's first female vice president. 

"Kamala Harris is about as light skinned as women of color come and Vogue still [expletive] up her lighting,"  one wrote.

"Vogue. Not only did you choose to disrespect VP Elect Harris you picked a much worse picture. That photo with the pink and green is a mess. You had an opportunity to lift Kamala up and instead knocked her down. It’s not even consistent with her image. Inexplicable. Badly done," another user wrote. 

"Mad mad choice. Reissue a new cover and apologize. The greatness of the Vice President will be tested soon enough in her actions but please let’s start with the cover photo her office approved," another wrote

"What a mess up," wrote New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali wrote. 

"Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues. I’ll shoot shots of VP Kamala Harris for free using my Samsung and I’m 100% confident it’ll turn out better than this Vogue cover," he said. 

This is not the first time Vogue received flak for inaccurately portraying black stars.

The August edition featured athlete Simone Biles in its US cover and received a similar amount of criticism over the fact that the photographer did not do justice to her.


