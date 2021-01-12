Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Talk show host Stephen Colbert has blasted the Capitol Hill rioters, a week after the incident shook the United States.

During the latest episode of The Late Show, Colbert said the incident, which took the lives of six people, made him “more upset than he could ever remember.”

“[9/11] is the most horrible day in American history, but I want to point out no Americans were cheering for the terrorists back then. No one was making excuses for the terrorists, no one was pretending that they weren’t terrorists,” he said.

“This was a coordinated and planned attempt to terrorize, if not kill, our nation’s elected leaders,” he added.

Talk show host Seth Meyers also spoke of the same during his show’s A Closer Look segment, saying the removal of US President Donald Trump is “the bare minimum we should expect from our elected leaders.”

“[Trump’s removal] is an urgent matter of national security and the bare minimum for the preservation of our crumbling democracy,” Meyers said on his show. 

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’

Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’
Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?

Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?
Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair

Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair
Ellen DeGeneres’s show cancellation reports emerge as production comes to a standstill

Ellen DeGeneres’s show cancellation reports emerge as production comes to a standstill
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

Elizabeth Olsen preferred ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ over its successor ‘Endgame’

Elizabeth Olsen preferred ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ over its successor ‘Endgame’

‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman, says Marvel President Kevin Feige

‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman, says Marvel President Kevin Feige
Queen Elizabeth won’t be too happy about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new venture

Queen Elizabeth won’t be too happy about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new venture

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s boat ride video goes viral

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s boat ride video goes viral
Vogue issues clarification after Kamala Harris cover inflames the internet

Vogue issues clarification after Kamala Harris cover inflames the internet
Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday message for mom Yolanda as she turns 57

Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday message for mom Yolanda as she turns 57
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch production company for films, comedy series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch production company for films, comedy series

Latest

view all