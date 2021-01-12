Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

'Big hug and love especially to your lil princess,' Priyanka Chopra wrote to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra sent felicitations to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after they welcomed a baby girl on Monday.



The global icon took to Instagram Stories to send an abundance of love to the bundle of joy, while congratulating the new parents.

"Sooooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat," Pee Cee wrote in her heartwarming message.

She added while re-posting Kohli's birth announcement post, "Big hug and love especially to your lil princess."

In a recent interview when asked, Priyanka said she would want to have as many kids as she can with husband Nick Jonas.

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she told The Sunday Times.