Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

'Big hug and love especially to your lil princess,' Priyanka Chopra wrote to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra sent felicitations to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after they welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

The global icon took to Instagram Stories to send an abundance of love to the bundle of joy, while congratulating the new parents.

"Sooooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat," Pee Cee wrote in her heartwarming message.

She added while re-posting Kohli's birth announcement post, "Big hug and love especially to your lil princess."

In a recent interview when asked, Priyanka said she would want to have as many kids as she can with husband Nick Jonas.

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she told The Sunday Times.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish
Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen

Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?
Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills for ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills for ‘Selena + Chef’
Prince Charles issues frightening warning over Covid-19 crisis

Prince Charles issues frightening warning over Covid-19 crisis
Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’

Dwayne Johnson cheers ‘relishing time’ with daughter Tiana: ‘It’s moments like these’
Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?

Creator Chris Van Dusen hints at new seasons for ‘Bridgerton’?
Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair

Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair
Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

Stephen Colbert blasts ‘homegrown terrorists’ behind Capitol Hill riots

Latest

view all