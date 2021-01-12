Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Chadwick Boseman's wife gives touching speech when accepting Gotham Award

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Tribute Prize at the 2021 Gotham Awards and widow Taylor Simone Ledward gave a touching speech when she accepted his award.

Simone honoured the late actor who passed away in August, 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer saying that he lived his life with honesty and determination. 

"He is the most honest person I’d ever met," Simone said. 

"He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live life."

"So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out," she continued. 

"Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he’d said."

