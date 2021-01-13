Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘outfoxed’ media with secret proposal that ‘shocked’ Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William had been together for an extensive period before they decided to get hitched. 

And despite the years they spent together, their decision to get married came as a surprise to Queen Elizabeth II as the Duke of Cambridge was quite apprehensive about the news leaking out to the media.

In her book Kate: The Future Queen, Katie Nicholl describes how William had qualms about the news of their engagement sparking a frenzy in the media, which is why he had to drop the bomb on the monarch.

As per Nicholl, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were having breakfast when she received a call from her grandson about his engagement .She was "thrilled to receive William's call, albeit a little surprised at the suddenness of the announcement.”

"The Queen had no idea that there would be an announcement that morning. It was rather hurried, because William was apparently worried about it leaking out."

"William enjoyed outfoxing the media, and this was one announcement he wanted to make himself. The last thing he wanted was a newspaper getting the scoop, as had happened with his father's engagement to Camilla,” wrote Nicholl.

William had also called his father Prince Charles and Camilla as well as Prince Harry about the news. In response, Harry was said to have "turned the air blue with a string of expletives", adding that it “took them long enough.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to take back spotlight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to take back spotlight from Queen Elizabeth

All the star-packed films coming to Netflix in 2021

All the star-packed films coming to Netflix in 2021
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey gives her an emotional tribute on her birthday

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey gives her an emotional tribute on her birthday
Game of Thrones' The Mountain to take on Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai exhibition bout

Game of Thrones' The Mountain to take on Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai exhibition bout
Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik as she pens heartfelt birthday tribute for him

Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik as she pens heartfelt birthday tribute for him

Rebel Wilson reveals she was kidnapped at gun Point

Rebel Wilson reveals she was kidnapped at gun Point
Jason Sudeikis is in ‘absolute shock’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ romance

Jason Sudeikis is in ‘absolute shock’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ romance
Jennifer Aniston leave fans speculating with her maternal comments about a sweet video

Jennifer Aniston leave fans speculating with her maternal comments about a sweet video
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic delights fans as she shares stunning photos and videos

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic delights fans as she shares stunning photos and videos
Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde sparks new debate

Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde sparks new debate
Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover

Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

Latest

view all