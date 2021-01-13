Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa are reportedly preparing to return to fold with their solo debuts in toe.

The news was announced by YG Entertainment on 30th December. “Rosé and Lisa are preparing for their solo debuts. Currently, they are getting ready to film their music videos."

The company also added, "As for Jisoo, she is busy shooting ‘Snowdrop’ (tentative title), so Rosé and Lisa will make their solo debuts first.”

This news comes after the agency previously announced plans for giving all four members potential solo debut tracks. 

