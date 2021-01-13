Victoria Beckham touches on Elton John’s impact on her ‘Spice Girls’ career

Victoria Beckham recently spilled the beans behind the true reason she made up her mind to leave her Spice Girls legacy behind.

Touching on the impact Elton John had in her decision to leave the Spice Girls the star explained, "He performed 'Tiny Dancer,' as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for him.”

That moment ended up becoming “A life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion.”

In a Vogue letter to her younger self in 2017 she wrote, “That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you."

In the end, Beckham learned that it was only through continuous ‘reinvention’ that she learned to “ignore the naysayers.”

"You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path. First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I'm dying to know."