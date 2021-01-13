Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato made a major announcement on her Instagram.

The Skyscraper hit maker revealed that she will be performing in president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

The 90-minute event called Celebrating America will also feature performances from other major stars like Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

It came to no surprise that Demi was left floored after she was asked to perform.

"I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden & @kamalaharris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th. I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!" she wrote.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as they congratulated the singer.

Take a look:







