Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Sudeikis ‘desperately’ trying to win back Olivia Wilde from Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis has been the talk of town owing to his ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles.

It has now been reported that the Horrible Bosses actor, 45, is desperately trying to win back the Booksmart director, 36, after she moved on with the former One Direction member.

A source told Us Weekly that Sudeikis badly wants to get back together with Wilde.

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” said the insider.

“He’s desperate to win Olivia back to repair their family,” they added.

This comes after a source earlier dished the details to Entertainment Tonight about Sudeikis and Wilde’s broken engagement and how Styles was not to be blamed for their breakup.

"While Sudeikis is devastated by Wilde's new romance with Styles, the musician is not the reason for the couple's split,” said the source.

"Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together,” they went on to say.

It was earlier reported that "there was absolutely no drama or scandal; they just didn’t work as a couple anymore."

"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people,” a source had said at the time of the split. 

More From Entertainment:

'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38

'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38
Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne
Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours
Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City
Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert

Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert
Queen Elizabeth’s relative in jail after sexually assaulting guest at his ancestral home

Queen Elizabeth’s relative in jail after sexually assaulting guest at his ancestral home
Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time

Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Latest

view all