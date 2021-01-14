Can't connect right now! retry
Celebrity divorce lawyer shares what Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's split could be like

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

With rumours that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are headed for a divorce, celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser says that the two should expect equal custody of their kids as well as a 50/50 share on property as part of their agreement.

Wasser, who has been involved in the separation of celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Ashton Kutcher and Ryan Reynolds, is known for her no-nonsense method.

She is now reportedly representing the Skims founder in her potential split.

Her book It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way: How To Divorce Without Destroying Your Family Or Bankrupting Yourself gives insight on what one can expect from the Kimye split.

"No matter who you are, or the size of your wallet … you have an equal claim to custody of your children," she writes.

"Believe me: No less than once a month does a prospective or current client call me with his or her own diagnosis of the spouse as bipolar, manic-depressive, schizophrenic, or psychopathic. Unless one is institutionalised, the state is unlikely to declare your spouse unfit, so let it go."

With regards to property couples are "equal co-owners of everything earned or acquired during the marriage".

"Therefore the split is also equal. It’s 50-50. In California, for better or worse, the rule is pretty hard and fast," the book states.

If the two are fighting over a particular item in the house, the lawyer says that the best method is to use coloured sticky notes to stick on the items that one wants to claim.

"Grab a different coloured pad of Post-its and you walk through the house together, with each of you slapping your Post-its on the things you want to claim."

"Frequent flyer mileage, in fact, is a big-ticket item. Don’t forget about it. And don’t forget the dog, either. Or the cat, parrot, gerbil, boa constrictor."

