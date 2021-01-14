Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
George Clooney shares how 'Batman' movie permanently changed his career views

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

George Clooney became candid about what he learned from taking on the lead role of the protagonist of the maligned 1997 movie Batman & Robin.

According to the actor, the criticism and response that came about from the movie completely changed the way he approached potential roles.

At first, Clooney said that he saw every acting gig as a mere job but since playing Batman in the movie, he came to realise that one needs to look beyond the job. 

"It had been a year, I’d gotten killed for doing Batman & Robin and I understood for the first time, because quite honestly when I got Batman & Robin I was just an actor getting an acting job and I was excited to play Batman," he told PA. 

The actor said that since the film, he analyses the script before taking up a role.

"What I realised after that was that I was going to be held responsible for the movie itself, not just my performance or what I was doing. So I knew I needed to focus on better scripts, the script was the most important thing."

"You can’t make a good film out of a bad script, it’s impossible. You can make a bad film out of a good script," he said.

