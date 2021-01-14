Can't connect right now! retry
Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?

Meghan and Harry had paid back UK taxpayers' money used for the refurbishing of Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally be reuniting with the royal family on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday.

As reported by Hello! magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying at their old residence in London, the Frogmore Cottage.

After moving to California at the start of 2020, Meghan and Harry paid back UK taxpayers' money used for the refurbishing of their cottage estimated to be £2.4 million.

A spokesperson for the couple informed at the time, "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

Meanwhile, as for the monarch's birthday according to The Sunday Times, "The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal."

