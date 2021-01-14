Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Days after Eminem dissed him on "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B",  Snoop Dogg said he had no beef with Slim Shady.

Story is that a fan shared a throwback photo of both the rappers with Dr. Dre. 

The fan wrote, "I wonder what changed ...," referring to the tensions between the two rappers.

Snoop took to the comments section to reassure fans that nothing has changed, and insisted everything was all good.

Eminem targeted Snoop in his song "Zeus" after the latter said he doesn't consider Em to be one of the top rappers of all time.


