Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Dre's wife admits he’d ‘held a gun to my head’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Dr. Dre's wife admits he’d ‘held a gun to my head’

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young claims he’d held her at gun point twice during the course of their relationship.

This report comes nearly five months after Nicole filed for divorce against the rapper and admitted that he had “held a gun to my head,” twice, in 2000 and 2001.

During the same instance Dr. Dre allegedly “kicked down a door” while she “hid from his rage.”

People magazine reports that Young believes "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

"During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper in to the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

He biggest reason Young is asking for $100,000 a month is for mortgage payments towards a new home “comparable to our primary residence in Brentwood” since “Andre threatened to leave me 'homeless' — a direct threat he made to our children."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'
Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair

Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair
Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton
Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'
Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem

Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem
Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?

Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?
Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts

Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Latest

view all