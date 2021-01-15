Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic tries a number of glam looks during styling session

Turkish actress Esra Bligic mesmerised fans as she shared a stunning photo from her recent photo session.

The charming actress, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical drama series 'Dirlis: Ertugrul', has recently appeared in a short interview with a beautiful shootout for the Turkish magazine ALEM.

The actress also discussed her routine and personality in the interview with the magazine.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Esra Bilgic shared a photo from the shoot with a caption. "We did a great shot. (Looking at the photo for more than 5 seconds)."